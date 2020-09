Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 17:38 Hits: 2

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Sunday that he wouldn’t accept a Supreme Court nomination after President Trump included his name on a list of potential nominees. The Texas senator told Fox News's “Sunday Morning Futures” that he would...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/516204-cruz-says-he-wouldnt-accept-supreme-court-nomination