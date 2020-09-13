Trump Administration Uses COVID As Excuse To Deport Nearly 9,000 Migrant Children

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020

Here's the latest atrocity to come out of this administration and their cruel and heartless immigration policies. About 8,800 unaccompanied children expelled at U.S. border under coronavirus-related measure: About 8,800 unaccompanied children have been quickly expelled from the United States along the Mexico border under a pandemic-related measure that effectively ended asylum, authorities said Friday. [...] The figures on children were reported for the first time in a declaration by Raul Ortiz, the Border Patrol's deputy chief, as part of the administration's appeal of an order to stop housing children in hotels. [...] The administration asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a ruling last week that found use of hotels skirted “fundamental humanitarian protections.” Here's more as explained by MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff in the segment above:

