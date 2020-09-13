Donald Trump Is The Real Public Enemy No. 1

Articles

Donald Trump's taped confession during a February interview with Bob Woodward that he knew the coronavirus was "deadly stuff" but blatantly and repeatedly lied about it to the public is hands down the most damning recorded revelation from an American president in U.S. history. Trump, as only he could possibly do, managed to eclipse last week's bombshell that he disparaged fallen soldiers as "losers" and "suckers" with an even more devastating news story this week. The worst part of the recordings wasn't just that Trump told mistruths about how lethal COVID-19 was or the fact that kids can contract it—it's that his own words revealed how vile and sinister he is to the core. Trump knew, but he deliberately blindfolded Americans and led them to slaughter because he didn't want to panic the stock markets. We know this is true not only because of Trump's almost singular fixation on the stock market but because of reporting that he "fumed" over a market crash in late February following the spot-on warning from a CDC epidemic expert that community spread of the pandemic was definitely coming to America. It wasn’t question of if, but when and how bad the outbreak would be.

