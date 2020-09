Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 11:00 Hits: 3

Football fans are also getting a dose of presidential politics during the commercial breaks. The ads don't come cheap, but they're going to keep coming.

(Image credit: YouTube)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/13/912174551/settling-in-for-the-nfls-return-get-ready-for-campaign-ads-too?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics