Peter Thiel Dined With White Nationalists While Supporting Trump Campaign In 2016

Peter Thiel, the German-American billionaire co-founder of PayPal, and one of the first investors in Facebook, loves to hang out with White Nationalist Nazis, apparently. He also likes to hang out with Donald Trump, who also appears to be a White Nationalist Nazi. But the story that broke on Buzzfeed isn't about Donald Trump, although he may be the most famous White Nationalist whom Thiel pals around with. Buzzfeed reports that Thiel had dinner with "prominent white nationalist Kevin DeAnna" back in July 2016, while also publicly supporting and donating to Donald Trump's campaign — during the same month Thiel spoke at the Republican National Convention in support of Donald Trump. So who is Kevin DeAnna? The Southern Poverty Law Center describes DeAnna as the head of the now defunct Youth for Western Civilization, a far-right youth organization that he ran from 2006 to 2012. DeAnna was one of the original leaders/founders of the "web-savvy white nationalist movement that would come to be known as the alt-Right." DeAnna "faded from the public eye" after the end of YWC, but he continued working behind the scenes to the keep the white nationalist movement going. He has allegedly written almost 2,000 articles under pseudonyms.

