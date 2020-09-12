Pence Will No Longer Attend Fundraiser Hosted By QAnon Supporters

Articles

Saturday, 12 September 2020

Vice President Mike Pence has said he will no longer attend a Trump campaign fundraiser in Montana hosted by QAnon supporters.

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign told The Associated Press on Saturday that Pence’s schedule had been changed, but the campaign did not provide a reason or say if the fundraiser would be rescheduled.

The change follows an earlier reportthat fundraiser hosts Cayrn and Michael Borland in Bozeman, Montana, openly backed QAnon — sharing memes and retweeting posts from QAnon accounts.

The conspiracy theory which has been flagged by the FBI as a domestic terror threat claims that President Donald Trump is fending off a “deep state” bureaucracy and sex trafficking ring run by pedophiles.

Three Republicans seeking election in Montana were also scheduled to attend the fundraiser, including Sen. Steve Daines Rep. Greg Gianforte, and House candidate Matt Rosendale.

Campaign spokesperson for Daines, Julia Doyle, told AP the senator does not know the Borlands nor “does he know what QAnon even is.”

The Borlands have been big Trump donors, pouring over $220,000 into the President’s re-election bid, most of it made in Caryn Borland’s name. The couple were also guests at the Republican National Convention last month.

Late last month, Pence told CBS that he dismissed the conspiracy theory.

“I don’t know anything about QAnon, and I dismiss it out of hand,” he said at the time.

