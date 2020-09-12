Florida Appeals Court OKs Poll Tax For Florida Felons

Articles

You may recall that a supermajority of Florida voters approved, in 2018, a constitutional amendment restoring voting rights to felons who completed their sentences. But in the never-ending GOP War on democracy (especially in a state Donald Trump needs to win in November), Florida’s Trumpy Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Republican pals in the legislature passed a law designed to sabotage the will of the voters with the hurdle that felons may not register to vote until they’ve paid all court costs, fines, and fees associated with their sentences. As USA Today explains, today's ruling upholding the law means that hundreds of thousands of Florida felons who have completed their sentences will be prevented from voting unless they pay all fees and fines owed to the state.

