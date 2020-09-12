In Debate, Susan Collins Refuses To Say Who She'll Vote For President

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 14:58 Hits: 12

The always precious Susan Collins tries to have things both ways again, propping up Trump's presidency while pretending there's any real distance between them. This tired little game of hers looks to be just about over in Maine. If you're a Republican and you can't bring yourself to say that you're voting for Trump, or not voting for Trump, you're in deep trouble. And that is just as it should be for Susan Collins. Source: Associated Press PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democrat Sara Gideon sought to link Republican Sen. Susan Collins, of Maine, with President Donald Trump during their first debate Friday night, and she demanded several times that Collins say whether she’ll vote for him — a dare Collins wouldn’t take. Collins, who has said she didn’t vote for Trump four years ago, brushed off the question, saying voters are more interested in talking to her about issues than who she supports in the presidential race. “Let me say this: I don’t think the people of Maine need my advice on whom to support for president,” Collins said. Sara Gideon's question, and Collins' lame-ass response.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/debate-susan-collins-refuses-say-who-shell