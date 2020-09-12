Rudy Giuliani Spews Soros, Mueller, And Biden Conspiracies On MSNBC

Articles

Saturday, 12 September 2020

On the day before the 19th anniversary of September 11th, Rudy Giuliani's close associate was sanctioned by the Treasury Department for being a Russian agent interfering in a United States presidential election. According to The Washington Post: The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday placed sanctions on a member of Ukraine’s parliament for running an “influence campaign” against former vice president Joe Biden, dubbing the lawmaker “an active Russian agent for over a decade” who has maintained “close connections with Russian intelligence services.” The sanctions against Andriy Derkach — who in an attempt to tarnish the Democratic nominee for president released pilfered and edited phone conversations that Biden had years ago with Ukraine’s leadership — come less than two months before the 2020 presidential election and mark the most aggressive public action the U.S. government has taken to date to stanch foreign interference ahead of the vote. And Giuliani had met with him at least three times, publicizing him and his theories, and "elevating what the Treasury Department has now characterized as a foreign interference campaign by an active Russian agent aimed at influencing the 2020 election."

