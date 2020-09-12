The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Natasha Bertrand: Russian Disinfo Is Being ‘Mainstreamed And Legitimized’ By GOP Senate

Rudy Giuliani may be bonkers but his collaboration with Russian agent Andriy Derkach should be taken very seriously. For some reason, MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart thought it would be useful to interview Giuliani this morning about his association with Derkach, now that he has been identified and sanctioned as an “active Russian agent” by the U.S. Treasury Department. The Daily Beast has more on these two: Andriy Derkach worked closely with Giuliani—and with the Trump-friendly cable network OANN—to push accusations of political misconduct against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Derkach, a member of Kyiv’s parliament and son of a former KGB officer, has also been supplying documents to Republicans on Capitol Hill, where Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is conducting an election-eve investigation into the Bidens.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/natasha-bertrand-russian-disinfo-being

