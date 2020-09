Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 11:00 Hits: 9

President Trump is known for wielding fear as a political weapon. But on the coronavirus, he says he wanted to "play it down."

(Image credit: Doug Mills - Pool/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/12/912081447/trump-says-he-prevented-panic-on-pandemic-thats-not-his-usual-approach?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics