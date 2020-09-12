Democrats: Time To Cut The BS On Either/Or Politics

Articles

I tend to pull my hair out when listening to Democrats who engage in endless debates over whether to have a message that appeals to base voters or swing voters. I have been hearing these debates for my entire 40-year career in Democratic and progressive politics, and especially now, with the stakes so damn high, I can’t believe I am hearing them again. We don’t have to choose, folks. In fact, if we do choose an either/or path, we will once again lose an election. And, as we all well know, if we lose this one, democracy in the good old USA is done for, along with any chance of lessening the devastating effects of climate change. So to all my Democratic friends: it’s time to cut the bullshit. Elections are most assuredly won with both kinds of voters. We can’t win if most of the swing voters go against us. We also can’t win if we don’t get big turnouts from Blacks, Latinos, Latinas, Bernie voters, and Elizabeth voters. I think the data is pretty clear that the second factor matters more than the first in this election, as the biggest worry I see is lack of enthusiasm among young and Latino voters. But the data is equally clear that in those crucial battleground states: we need them all, folks. We need big numbers from all those different kinds of voters, because even if we could squeeze out a narrow victory with just swing voters or just base voters, the way we keep Trump from destroying this country is to beat him and his Republican enablers so thoroughly that they can’t steal this election.

