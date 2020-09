Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 01:46 Hits: 14

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), the chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, is asking the Justice Department inspector general to investigate new documents that indicate members of former special counsel Robert Mueller's team erased some records...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/516114-johnson-asks-doj-watchdog-to-investigate-mueller-team-phones-over-erased