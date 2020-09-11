Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 19:48 Hits: 2

Election Day is just over 50 days away and elections officials around the country are preparing for an unprecedented election amid the coronavirus pandemic. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose discusses how he is addressing the challenges of the 2020 election.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-how-ohio-is-preparing-for-the-pandemic-election/