Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 19:57 Hits: 5

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Tolu Olorunnipa of The Washington Post about what Joe Biden and President Trump revealed about themselves as leaders as they marked the Sept. 11 anniversary.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/11/912044880/what-trump-s-and-bidens-speeches-at-sept-11-memorial-say-about-them-as-leaders?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics