Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 19:57 Hits: 8

Ukrainian lawmaker Andrii Derkach has been sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department. Now President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani is trying to downplay the significance of his contacts with Derkach.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/11/912044954/giuliani-tries-to-downplay-his-contacts-with-ukrainian-lawmaker-sanctioned-by-u-?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics