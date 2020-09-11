The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

McConnell's 'Skinny' COVID Bill, Which Helps The Coal Industry More Than Hungry Americans, Fails In The Senate

It's been 118 days since the House passed the $3 trillion HEROES Act, which Sen. Mitch McConnell has refused to take up, and it's 20 days until the government runs out of funding with the end of the fiscal year. Millions of Americans—across the country—say it is likely they will lose their homes in the next two months. We are in a "deep state budget crisis" that is "causing sizable public-sector job losses, especially in K-12 and higher education." State and local governments are hemorrhaging workers.

