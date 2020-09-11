Dark money groups pouring millions into 2020 political ads with even less disclosure

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 19:15 Hits: 8

Shot from America First Action Super PAC ad “Scott.” – captured via YouTube

“Dark money” groups that keep their donors secret have spent more than $182 million on political ads during the 2020 election cycle, with only a fraction of that spending reported to the Federal Election Commission during the same period.

That’s according to new OpenSecrets research in partnership with the Wesleyan Media Project .

Groups that do not disclose their donors have reported spending $33.3 million to the FEC during the 2020 election cycle, accounting for roughly 5 percent of outside spending when party committees are excluded. But that comparably small amount of direct spending by dark money groups does not mean money flowing into elections from untraceable sources has dwindled, it has just become even more opaque .

More than 64 percent of TV ads paid for by outside groups are paid for by “dark” or “grey” money groups that do not fully disclose their donors, according to Kantar/CMAG data analyzed by the Wesleyan Media Project as part of the research in partnership with OpenSecrets.

Combining ad spending by groups that don’t disclose any donors with super PACs and other political groups funded by contributions from dark money groups into election spending, more than $350 million in dark money has flowed into 2020 elections. This means around one in every $10 of dark money flowing into 2020 elections comes in the form of spending reported to the FEC by groups that don’t disclose their donors.

Dark money groups have spent millions more on ads boosting and attacking candidates without explicitly advocating for their election or defeat, skirting FEC disclosure rules by framing the advertising as issue advocacy . Factoring in those ads, nearly half of all outside group TV ads are paid for by groups that do not disclose their donors, according to the Wesleyan Media Project’s release in partnership with OpenSecrets.

A recent federal appeals court upheld a ruling on campaign finance disclosure rules in Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington vs. FEC would illuminate some donors behind “dark money ” groups that spend on independent expenditures such as ads expressly supporting or opposing a political candidate’s election, but that’s only a sliver of the dark money flowing into 2020 elections.

Top ad spenders rely on secret funders

The top political advertiser over the past month is pro-Trump super PAC America First Action , a group partially funded by its affiliated dark money group America First Policies that aired more ads than any other outside group since August in addition to outspending them.

Multiple advertisers that started pouring money into political advertising during the past month quickly ramped up spending, airing more ads than many other groups during the entire 2020 election cycle.

Airing its first ad on Aug. 5, Democratic party-aligned 501(c)(4) nonprofit Duty and Honor is already among the top five highest spending outside groups on political ads. The related dark money group, Majority Forward is also among the top five political advertisers during the 2020 elections. Combined, the two dark money groups aligned with Democratic Senate leadership have spent more than $44 million on political TV ads — more than any other outside group on television ads during the 2020 election cycle. Yet neither group has reported any spending to the FEC at all.

Party-aligned groups are increasingly turning to secret donors during the 2020 election cycle to fuel political advertising while disclosing only a small fraction of that spending to the FEC.

Senate Republicans’ One Nation is the top political advertiser of the 2020 election cycle but refuses to disclose its donors and has yet to disclose a dime of spending to the FEC. One Nation’s recent ads have boosted Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) in the Kansas Senate race , Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) in North Carolina’s Senate election and other Republican establishment candidates in tight Senate races.

American Action Network , a closely-tied dark money group aligned with Republican House leadership , has poured millions more into political advertising boosting GOP congressional candidates during the 2020 election cycle without disclosing any of that spending to the FEC.

Nearly $166 million has flowed into 2020 elections through dark money groups aligned with Democratic or Republican party leadership through this political ad spending and political contributions to allied super PACs.

Another top spender during the past month is the NRA’s super PAC, which spent more than $3.1 million on TV political ads in the past month alone. NRA Victory Fund is a super PAC legally required to disclose its donors but is fully-funded by the NRA’s 501(c)(4) nonprofit arm, adding an extra layer of insulation to keep the identity of donors hidden.

The NRA’s super PAC, PAC and 501(c)(4) nonprofit arm have reported more than $9.2 million in political spending during the 2020 election cycle to date. The vast majority of the NRA’s spending came in the past month as the NRA faces increased legal scrutiny.

The NRA had reported less than $1 million in spending as of August 6, the date when New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against the NRA. The NRA’s blitz over the past month has significantly changed how the NRA’s spending stacks up to prior cycles. As of its most recent FEC disclosures, the NRA reported over $9.2 million in 2020 spending, exceeding the $2.7 million in reported spending at this point in the 2018 election cycle and slightly behind its $11.3 million in reported spending at this point in the 2016 cycle.



