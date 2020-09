Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 18:34 Hits: 8

The company said its new policy would eliminate search predictions that could be seen as favoring a political candidate or as making claims about "the integrity or legitimacy of electoral processes."

(Image credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/11/911915056/google-will-block-its-autocomplete-suggestions-for-some-election-related-searche?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics