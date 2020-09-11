The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Friday News Dump: Trump Siphons $4M From 9/11 Healthcare Program, And Other News

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

The Orange Mango is just completely indifferent to the needs of anyone but himself, and September 11th is a perfect example: EXCLUSIVE | The Trump administration has secretly siphoned nearly $4 million away from a program that tracks and treats FDNY firefighters and medics suffering from 9/11 related illnesses. https://t.co/FwDPsNL9WK — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 10, 2020 Donald Trump and 9/11: the lies, exaggerations and eye-popping claims https://t.co/e5Wg3r8uxW — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) September 11, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/friday-news-dump-trump-siphons-4m-911

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version