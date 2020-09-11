Trump Bragged To Woodward About Helping To Cover Up The Murder Of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Articles

Published on Friday, 11 September 2020

There’s no doubt that the recordings made by Bob Woodward of his 18 separate interviews with Donald Trump are going to contain any number of bombshells. On Tuesday, it was revelations that Trump knew about the danger posed by COVID-19 and deliberately covered up the threat to the American people. On Thursday, more of Trump’s darkest actions are coming to light. A copy of the book made available to Business Insider makes it clear that Donald Trump was not only aware that Saudi usurper Mohammed bin Salman was behind the kidnapping, torture, dismemberment, murder, and burning of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi: Trump deliberately acted to provide cover for that murder. In fact, Trump called up Woodward to brag that he had protected bin Salman from investigations by Congress.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/trump-bragged-woodward-about-his-role