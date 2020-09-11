Trump Admits He Had Time To Watch 8 Hours Of Fox In One Day

Category: World Politics Hits: 9Mango Mussolini admits in yesterday's presser that he has all the time in the world to watch Fox News. But you knew that. Transcript via Media Matters. SO-CALLED PRESIDENT: Now, what the Durham report is going to say, I can't tell you. But if they say half as much as I already know just from seeing it -- you have people -- I watch some of the shows. I watch Liz MacDonald, she's fantastic. I watched Fox Business. I watched Lou Dobbs last night, Sean Hannity last night, Tucker last night, Laura. I watched "Fox and Friends" in the morning. You watch these shows. You don't have to go too far into the details, they cover things that are -- it's really an amazing thing. They got caught in the biggest political scandal in the history of our country. Joe Biden's response on Twitter was sharp af: More than 1,000 people died from COVID [email protected] watched eight hours of TV.If I’m president, you might not always agree with me. But I promise you I will always show up and fight for you. pic.twitter.com/HvVJLS83TZ
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/trump-admits-he-had-time-watch-8-hours-fox