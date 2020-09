Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 09:00 Hits: 4

For many, this election is a "clear choice." Here's what voters said in interviews in six key swing states about President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

(Image credit: Michael Rayne Swenen for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/11/911423314/amid-flood-of-news-voters-appear-locked-in-on-their-presidential-choices?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics