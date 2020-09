Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 12:00 Hits: 5

Both presidential candidates are expected to visit Shanksville, Pa., near one of the crash sites. Biden greeted Vice President Pence at the World Trade Center memorial in New York.

(Image credit: Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/11/911554768/trump-biden-to-commemorate-19th-anniversary-of-sept-11-attacks?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics