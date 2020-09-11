Chuck Todd Destroys Trump’s Excuse For COVID Lies: ‘Panic Is His Go-To Move’

Articles

Trump has been pathetically trying to defend himself from the shocking revelations from Bob Woodward. But the best he can seem to come up with, as far his lying to the public about the dangers of coronavirus, is his ridiculous claim that he didn’t want to panic anybody. Todd made quick work of that one: TODD: I’m going to pick up on the panic point because this is where I think the president's really off-key here. He says he didn't want to panic the public. The problem is, he has a history of actually - panic is his go-to move. Panic is his political sort of -- it's his, sort of how he drives to the hoop, if he were a basketball player. It’s the only way he knows how to go: fear of the caravans, fear [for] the police, fear in the suburbs, fear of Joe Biden. I mean, his entire campaign is fear and panic. So it is hard -- I think that excuse ends up looking even more ridiculous considering his tactics on every other issue he touches. New York Times reporter Peter Baker agreed. And he predicts more bombshells to drop and wound.

