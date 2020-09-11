The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fox News Insinuates Biden Was Privy To Intel About Covid In February

Joe Biden didn't start getting intelligence briefings until June, but that didn't stop Fox News' John Roberts from insinuating that they started in February so he and Neil Cavuto could "both-sides" Trump's disastrous response to the coronavirus pandemic. Here's Roberts and Neil Cavuto following Trump's lie-filled campaign event disguised as a press briefing, discussing some comments by Biden's staff on what the former VP knew and what Trump knew in the beginning of the year: CAVUTO: The Biden people with whom we've chatted have been talking about it's not a fair comparison, saying what Joe Biden knew at the time versus the president, because the president has all this information that the former as vice president did not. Do we know, and this is a mug's game here, when Joe Biden started receiving intelligence and related briefings that would by and large corroborate what the White House is hearing. ROBERTS: No, I don't know when Biden would have had those briefings on coronavirus, but there does come a time when a candidate looks like they were going to become the nominee that they get in on these intelligence briefings. That probably would have happened around that time.

