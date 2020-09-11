Reality Check: Memories Of Donald Trump And His Lies About 9/11

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 12:36 Hits: 6

New Day's Alysin Camerota introduced John Avlon's look back at 9/11 and Donald Trump. "Today is September 11th, and you are looking at live pictures of the Pentagon. This morning, Washington and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and New York City commemorate the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives on this day 19 years ago," she said. "President Trump was in New York during that terrible time and he has told stories about his experience, but his stories about those days often include conspiracy theories. They remain unproven. CNN's John Avlon, who was working for Rudy Giuliani at that time, has a reality check about all of this." "Today marks 19 years since 9/11," Avlon said. "We see a president who likes to talk tough about radical Islamic terrorism, insulting the courage of the soldiers and generals who have been fighting the war on terror ever since. So let's look back to see what Donald Trump was doing on 9/11, after the first responders ran into the fire." 40 Wall Street actually was the second tallest building in downtown Manhattan. Now it's the tallest. Yes, he managed to use a tragic terrorist attack in real time to pump up the size of his skyscraper. Years later, Trump bragged about being on the rubble of Ground Zero."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/reality-check-memories-donald-trump-and