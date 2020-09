Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 21:04 Hits: 2

"I don't want to jump up and down and start screaming, 'Death! Death!' " the president said when asked about why he publicly downplayed the pandemic while privately acknowledging its severity.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/10/911608521/trump-says-his-misleading-coronavirus-comments-were-meant-to-show-strength?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics