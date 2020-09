Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 21:07 Hits: 7

The Constitution says that count must include every person living in the U.S. A three-judge court in New York has ruled to block the Trump administration's attempt to exclude unauthorized immigrants.

(Image credit: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/10/908768472/court-blocks-trumps-attempt-to-change-who-counts-for-allocating-house-seats?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics