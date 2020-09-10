White House Reporter Asks Trump Point-Blank: 'Why Did You Lie To The American People?'

Articles

Thursday, 10 September 2020

Donald Trump snapped and lied to reporter Jon Karl when he was asked why he lied to Americans in February during a press conference he called to distract and try to quell the anger and backlash from Wednesday's revelations that he knew how deadly the coronavirus was and didn't tell anyone. The presser itself was a bad mistake. ABC News reporter Jon Karl asked a perfectly sane question: "Why did you lie to the American people and why should we trust what you have to say?" Here's how you know that landed. Trump's response did not answer the question. Instead he went after the question. "That's a terrible question and the phraseology," Trump snapped. "I didn't lie. What I said, we have to be calm, we can't be panicked." Actually, no. That's not what he said. So for clarity, on February 7th he outlined just how deadly the virus was, he held rallies, wouldn't wear a mask, wouldn't ask anyone to wear a mask, and downplayed the severity of the virus, by his own admission. He said plainly on February 7, "This is deadly stuff." He knew. Realizing that his rambling was taking him nowhere, Donald then blamed Bob Woodward. No, really, he did. If Woodward thought it was bad, he told reporters, he would have reported it right then. But he didn't so that means it wasn't bad and Woodward didn't think it was bad. Jon Ralston's tweet expresses my thoughts perfectly:

