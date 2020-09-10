Joe Biden Blasts Trump: 'At Least We Know He Can Read'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 21:28 Hits: 9

We know Joe's got the jokes, but he also has the anger, and he is having more and more opportunity to combine them. The result is a pretty sharp and acerbic set of comebacks that make it hard for anyone — especially Trump — to frame the Democratic candidate as mentally addled. Vice President Biden could barely contain his disgust when talking to Jake Tapper today about Trump's pathetic excuses for having lied to the American people about the seriousness and contagiousness of COVID-19. Tapper played some of the tapes recorded and released by Bob Woodward of Trump talking about what he knew as far back as January, and his intentional plan to downplay the virus publicly. Tapper relayed to VP Biden that Trump said he downplayed it because "leadership is about confidence." That's when Biden let loose.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/joe-biden-donald-trump-least-we-know-he