'Compromised': Chilling New Book By Former FBI Agent Peter Strzok

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok's new book, 'Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump,' is chilling. In the book, Strzok outlines why Donald Trump is a national security threat. The former FBI agent has been talking to the media about his book, 'Compromised' which contains alarming information about the 2016 pre-election investigations. According to the New York Times, the book is a scathing appraisal of Donald J. Trump: "Mr. Strzok concludes that Mr. Trump is hopelessly corrupt and a national security threat. The investigations that Mr. Strzok oversaw showed the President's "willingness to accept political assistance from an opponent like Russia — and, it follows, his willingness to subvert everything America stands for." 'Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump' allows Strzok to tell his story after being fired by the FBI and remaining silent as the President and his followers have smeared him. Peter was the FBI Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence and a 22-year veteran of the Bureau, considered one of the agency's experts on the Russian threat.

