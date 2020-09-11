The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Maddow Interview: Former FBI Agent Peter Strzok Says Trump Is Compromised

Peter Strzok, the former top FBI counterintelligence official, was interviewed by Rachel Maddow. Strzok says the president is compromised, and Russia has "enormous leverage" over Trump that is financial. The former FBI agent's new book, 'Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump,' is a disturbing account of Trump and his crew. Mueller did not investigate the counterintelligence threat against Donald Trump, and the FBI did not conduct a counterintelligence deep-dive into Trump because Strzok was forced out. Here are a few of the highlights from Maddow's interview with Peter Strzok:

