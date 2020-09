Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 19:57 Hits: 5

Senators voted Thursday on a Republican-backed "skinny" pandemic relief package. But with no Democratic support, the measure was doomed to failure.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/10/911592354/senate-democrats-block-gops-300-billion-pandemic-relief-bill?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics