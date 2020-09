Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020

Twitter will label or remove posts that spread misinformation. Social media companies are under pressure to curb the spread of false claims and prevent interference from foreign and domestic actors.

(Image credit: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

