Joe Lieberman Cuts Ad For Susan Collins In Maine

This is the sort of ad one sees when a candidate wants to appeal to independents and Democrats who've suddenly deserted Susan Collins and her Trump-lovin' ways in favor of the much more palatable Sara Gideon. The joke's on Collins though if she thinks that resuscitating Joe Lieberman is going to change her fortunes. It won't. And what sort of asshole says stuff like this in an endorsement for freakin' Susan Collins: "I'm a lifelong Democrat but I put my country first." Joe Lieberman, that's who. Source: NBC News WASHINGTON — Joe Lieberman, a former U.S senator and the 2000 Democratic vice presidential candidate, endorsed Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Wednesday. Lieberman is also appearing in an ad for Collins as she faces perhaps the toughest race of her career. "I'm a lifelong Democrat but I put my country first, always. That's why I'm supporting Susan Collins for Senate," Lieberman, a Democrat turned independent, said in the ad, which is paid for by the Republican Jewish Coalition. RJC is spending $400,000 to run the ad on digital platforms, aimed at persuading women voters in Maine, according to the group's spokesman Neil Strauss. Lieberman called Collins "a fighter for women's issues" in the ad.

