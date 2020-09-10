Oh, Come On. The Only Thing Trump Cared About 'Panicking' Was The Stock Market

Articles

Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020

Our librul media never fails to disappoint. We all know Trump wasn't actually trying to project "strength" and leadership by downplaying the virus threat, or to keep the country from panicking. He just wanted to keep the stock market from tanking, because he knew the economy was his only strength in his campaign for reelection. But because this compulsive liar moved his lips and said those words to a reporter, we're supposed to take him at his word? Q: "Did you mislead the public?"President Trump: "Well, I think if you said in order to reduce panic, perhaps that's so. The fact is, I'm a cheerleader for this country. I love our country and I don't want people to be frightened. I don't want to create panic." pic.twitter.com/NNbnkPz346 — CSPAN (@cspan) September 9, 2020

