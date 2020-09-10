Whistleblower: I Was Told To Downplay White Supremacy, Russia Threats In Briefings

Articles

Thursday, 10 September 2020

As Willie Geist noted, on any other morning, this would have been a huge story. "This is the whistle-blower accusing those at the Department of Homeland Security of downplaying domestic terrorists to fit the president's agenda," he said. "Yesterday he submitted complaints on actions taken by Kirstjen Nielsen, among others. On the subject of domestic terrorism, the complaint alleges Mr. (Brian) Murphy was instructed by Mr. Wolf and/or Mr. Cuccinelli to modify intelligence assessments to ensure they matched up with the public comments by President Trump on the subject of antifa and anarchists groups. "He added they needed to specifically modify the section on white supremacy that made the threat appear less severe. Mr. Murphy made disclosures regarding a repeated pattern of abuse of authority, attempted censorship of intelligence analysis and improper administration of an intelligence program related to Russian efforts to influence and undermine U.S. interests. Mr. Wolf instructed Mr. Murphy to cease providing intelligence assessments on the threat of Russian interference by the United States. "For his part, Mr. Murphy informed Mr. Wolf he would not comply, as doing so would put the country in substantial and specific danger." They brought on Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut.

