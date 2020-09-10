Chris Coons holds massive financial advantage over progressive challenger

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 13:06 Hits: 2

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) (Carolyn Kaster-Pool/Getty Images)

Supporters call him patriotic, principled and pragmatic , but as the Sept. 15 Delaware primary approaches, Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) faces opposition.

If elected, Jessica Scarane would be the first woman to represent Delaware in the U.S. Senate, with a platform centered around universal healthcare, equitability in education and housing as a human right. A millennial on the left, Scarane joins a growing trend of young progressives challenging the status quo and hoping to unseat moderate incumbents.

But Coons, who has served in the Senate for nearly a decade, has a major advantage: money.

Coons raised $6 million through late August and has $2.7 million cash on hand. Comparatively, Scarane raised less than half a million dollars — nearly $324,000 — and spent just under $174,000. Less than $150,000 remains.

Of Coons’ whopping $6 million, the majority (65 percent) came from large individual donors giving more than $200 — totaling $3.9 million — and 31 percent came from PACs. Coons, whose estimated net worth is more than $10 million, also self-financed nearly $71,000.

Scarane, on the other hand, received most (57 percent) of her funding from small individual contributions less than or equal to $200. Like many progressive Democrats, Scarane had also pledged not to accept donations from corporate PACs. PACs tend to favor incumbents in general. Congressional reelection rates hover around 90 percent, and thus investing in incumbents typically offers the PACs more bang for their buck.

Still, it is hardly unheard of for young progressives to unseat experienced incumbents. Most notable was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and her victory against 10-term incumbent Democratic Caucus Chair Joe Crowley in the 2018 midterms. Her win earned her a place in the House — and in history as the youngest woman to ever serve in Congress.

Similarly, Jamaal Bowman is the Democratic nominee for New York’s 16th congressional district in the 2020 election, having beaten Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.), who had served in Congress for 31 years.

However, both Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman’s campaigns differed from Scarane’s; Ocasio-Cortez boasted a social media finesse that set her apart from the competition and helped her appeal to young, first-time voters. Bowman was backed by popular progressives like Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren , and he started off with roughly $966,000 in his campaign’s wallet — a total three times higher than Scarane’s.

Further, Coons is well-liked among the moderate Democrats that make up the Delaware majority. As of last year, Coons ranked ninth on a list of most favored senators with an approval rating of 52 percent. He has also come into a somewhat surprising position; according to Politico , he is uniquely “poised to play a critical role in advancing Biden’s agenda if Trump is defeated.”

It has come almost full circle for Coons; he became a senator a decade ago when he won a special election to succeed Ted Kaufman, who was appointed to the seat when Joe Biden resigned to become vice president to President Barack Obama . Now, Coons maintains close ties with the Democratic nominee, and many hope that his history of working “across the aisle” with Republicans may placate a polarized Senate.



