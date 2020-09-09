Don&#8217;t Forget Oregon

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 23:30 Hits: 2

TPM Reader GB shares a photo of the spooky scene today in Salem:

I want to confirm TPM Reader JK’s observations about fire on the West Coast. And it’s not just in California. There are multiple fires in Oregon and Washington.

I live in Salem the state capitol of Oregon and one of many state fires is about 20 miles east of where I live. It’s cutting through small neighboring communities and filling the air with not just smoke and ash, but the last 36 hours has painted the sky apocalyptic colors which shift in hue and luminosity having nothing to do with the time of day. The west coast is going to become inhabitable unless we get a grip of climate change.