Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020

Top U.S. lawmakers are calling on the Trump administration to launch an investigation into the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports on the increasing calls for punitive sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government.

