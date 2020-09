Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 20:10

President Trump told journalist Bob Woodward the coronavirus was "deadly stuff" while publicly downplaying the severity of the virus, according to Woodward's new book, Rage.

