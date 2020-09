Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 20:28 Hits: 1

The Department of Homeland Security official has filed a whistleblower complaint, saying he was ordered to halt reports that made the president 'look bad.' DHS and the White House deny the allegation.

(Image credit: Susan Walsh/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/09/911188416/whistleblower-alleges-dhs-tried-to-alter-intelligence-to-match-trumps-claims?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics