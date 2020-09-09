Joe Biden Speaks In Michigan On His 'Made In America' Plan

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 17:43 Hits: 0

Join us to watch the livestream of Joe Biden talking to workers in Michigan about his plans for building back the economy that Trump has destroyed with his anti-worker offshoring policies, his closing of plants, his tanking of the economy, and his broken promises to workers. Here are his plans to "Buy American and Make it In America." First, Biden and Harris will fix our tax code so that it promotes a “Made in America” future, establishing a Biden Offshoring Tax Penalty and a Biden “Made in America” Tax Credit, and closing the Trump Offshoring Loopholes. Second, Biden will sign a series of executive actions in his first week as President to ensure the federal government is delivering on its obligation to use taxpayer dollars to Buy American products and support American supply chains. And he has actual plans to put into action to make these things happen. Imagine that! UPDATE: Here are his remarks as prepared for delivery

