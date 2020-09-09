Nancy Pelosi Calls For Trump's Family To Stage An Intervention After Woodward Revelations

Articles

Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, joined Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC minutes after the CNN story came out with details - and video - of Donald Trump speaking with Bob Woodward for his new book, Fear. The clips show that Trump knew in late January just how dangerous and deadly COVID really was - and that he chose to hide this from the public because he did not want to hurt his re-election. He LIED for his own self gain. And he said this while being recorded - recordings he agreed to! How can the White House spin this??? Deep fake? A Trump impersonator? Here is Pelosi's reaction, and she does not hold back: MITCHELL: Madam Speaker, I well remember that day, June 6, 2019, when, try as I might, you refused to say anything at all that was critical of the president in front of the American cemetery, which is hallowed ground. I know you have to go but one more thing, this is courtesy of CNN, this is tape of a conversation that I believe took place on March 19, where the president can be heard saying that he always wanted to play down the threat of the coronavirus when he was first warned about it initially on January 28th by his National Security Adviser. Let me play this very brief segment for you and get your reaction. (clip) TRUMP: I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down. WOODWARD: Yes, sir. TRUMP: Because I don't want to create a panic. (end clip)

