Lordy, There Are Tapes! Bob Woodward's Got Trump Admitting To Lying To Public About COVID-19 And More

Lordy, there are tapes. We all knew Trump is okay with people dying, and even getting killed if it benefits him politically and financially, but somehow it still shocks the senses to hear it in his own voice on tape. Bob Woodward provides such tapes as his book chronicling his interviews with Donald Trump over the last few years, Rage, has been released. Robert Costa broke the news today that Donald Trump knew as far back as February 2020 that COVID-19 was much worse than the flu, was spread through droplets in the air (airborne), and affected young people and children as well as adults. Yet we have on record his lies continually downplaying and refuting those very dangers — contradicting them directly! Calling those facts 'hoaxes!" He told Woodward he only wanted to avoid panicking the people, but we all know he really wanted to avoid shutting down the nation economically, because the illusion of a strong economy is the only thing he had going for him in the upcoming election. So, he pretended there was no NEED to shut down schools and businesses for (what, at this point seems) a short time, in order to get the virus under control.

