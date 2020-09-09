Carl Bernstein: Woodward Has ‘Smoking Gun’ Of Trump’s 'Homicidal Negligence'

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020

What Bernstein called Trump’s “homicidal negligence” is only one of the many revelations in Woodward’s book, “Rage,” demonstrating Trump’s despicableness and unfitness for office. But lulling the public into a false sense of security about a grave threat to their health (and thus needlessly causing deaths) is by far the worst. On CNN Wednesday, Bernstein suggested Trump should go straight to jail. BERNSTEIN: We are listening to the president of the United States, on tape, deliberately undermining the security -- the national security of the United States, the health and wellbeing of the people of the United States, and he's doing this knowingly, in real time. It is the smoking gun of his negligence. … We listen to him cover up this grave national emergency. This is one of the great presidential felonies of all time, maybe the greatest presidential felony. And we have the smoking gun tape of the president committing the felony. Bernstein called out Republicans for their complicity, too. And he called on them to counter the “full assault” on the book we all know is coming from the White House.

