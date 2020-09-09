Shocked CNN Host Asks Sen. Kennedy: 'As A Human Being, How Can You Be Okay With This?'

Category: World Politics Hits: 5Let's be clear: No one should buy Trump's excuses that he downplayed the virus because he didn't want to "spark a panic." This man specifically uses fear and panic as a campaign tactic every single day, and if it benefited him politically to do so, he would have gladly sparked a panic. It just didn't benefit him. This is why I really have a serious problem with automatons like Senator John Kennedy rolling onto CNN's air and stonewalling before defending the indefensible. I am not the only one. Host Pamela Brown was appalled that he wouldn't actually react to the very real fact that Donald Trump lied to save himself at the expense of millions. The economic expense, the human cost, the way our lives will be forever changed -- these are a consequence of Donald Trump's greed and ambition, but for Senator John Kennedy, they're just not that big of a deal. Ahead of the clip above, he stonewalled her by claiming he doesn't pay attention to "gotcha books" in a robotic voice devoid of all humanity. [email protected] “These gotcha books don’t really interest me that much.”@PamelaBrownCNN: “He’s on the record.”Kennedy: “These gotcha books don’t really interest me that much.”Brown: “He did 18 interviews.”Kennedy: “These gotcha books don’t really interest me that much.”
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/shocked-cnn-host-sen-kennedy-human-being