Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 17:21 Hits: 2

Operational changes implemented at the United States Postal Service are posing potentially “serious health risks” to Americans who rely on prescription drug deliveries, according to a new report from Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/515667-senate-report-claims-significant-delays-in-usps-delivery-of-prescription