The Big Blowup 2020

TPM Reader JK, writes in from smoky San Francisco:

I just wanted to reach out to let TPM know that the western half of the US is burning down right now. 40 million Americans woke up underneath a cloud of smoke so thick all our streetlights are still on.

Here is a picture from my back porch at 8 a.m. PT, it doesn’t do justice to how dark it is because of the smoke from the fires. An area the size of the state of Maine is burning and uncontained because of climate change and our country’s inability to address any of the concurrent crises we face in this world.

I don’t mean to single out TPM, but it seems bizarre to wake up to this latest episode of the climate crisis and see so little media attention from any national media outlet. Maybe if our votes mattered to the Electoral College or if we were waving our guns outside the county courthouse someone would write an article about it. As it stands we’re just one more forgotten community in this country, all 40 million of us.